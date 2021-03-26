Anti-corruption: British Council trains 150 officials in Adamawa

March 26, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-Graft, News, Project 0



The British Council has no fewer than 150 officials for the successful implementation Adamawa State Strategy.

Dr Ada Chidi-Igbokwe, Lead Consultant Rules Law and Anti-corrupt (ROLAC), told the News Nigeria (NAN) on Friday at the the last batch officials in Yola.

She said that the was established by the European Union and managed by the British Council.

According to her, the participants were drawn from different Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) and aimed at fighting corruption in the state.

“The State has developed strategy and also developed the implementation tools.

“The Rules of Law (ROLAC) is supporting them for capacity development at the MDAs level,” she said.

She said that the objectives are to build the capacity of the implementation officers to be able to support the process for successful implementation of the strategy.

“To prevent corruption in the state, there is to increase public engagement activities with the people and to increase awareness on things that cause corruption,” she said.

According to her, Permanent Secretaries were also on their roles for successful implementation of the in their respective ministries.

She added that the monitoring and evaluation team were ready to go to the MDAs to start their work.

Mr Mohammed Abdulkarim, a participant, commended the resource persons and described the as effective.

He said that they have equipped  for the successful implementation of the in their respective MDAs with the support of principal officers.

Another participant, Saidu Hamman, said the was timely for them to be able to fight corruption through monitoring and evaluation of the activity of their ministries. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,