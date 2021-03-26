The British Council has trained no fewer than 150 officials for the successful implementation of Adamawa State Anti-corruption Strategy.

Dr Ada Chidi-Igbokwe, Lead Consultant Rules of Law and Anti-corrupt (ROLAC), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday at the training of the last batch of officials in Yola.

She said that the programme was established by the European Union and managed by the British Council.

According to her, the participants were drawn from different Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) and aimed at fighting corruption in the state.

“The State has developed Anti-corruption strategy and also developed the implementation tools.

“The Rules of Law Anti-corruption (ROLAC) is supporting them for capacity development at the MDAs level,” she said.

She said that the objectives are to build the capacity of the implementation officers to be able to support the process for successful implementation of the strategy.

“To prevent corruption in the state, there is need to increase public engagement activities with the people and to increase awareness on things that cause corruption,” she said.

According to her, Permanent Secretaries were also trained on their roles for successful implementation of the programme in their respective ministries.

She added that the monitoring and evaluation team were ready to go to the MDAs to start their work.

Mr Mohammed Abdulkarim, a participant, commended the resource persons and described the training as effective.

He said that they have equipped for the successful implementation of the programme in their respective MDAs with the support of principal officers.

Another participant, Saidu Hamman, said the training was timely for them to be able to fight corruption through monitoring and evaluation of the activity of their ministries. (NAN)

