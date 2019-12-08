Anti-corruption Award: Malami set to represent Buhari in Rwanda

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar
Malami, SAN is set to represent President Muhammadu Buhari of the
Federal Republic of Nigeria at the fourth edition of the Sheikh Tamim
International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award ceremony holding on
Monday December 9th in Kigali, Rwanda.
This is contained in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu,
the Special Assistant Media and Public Relations office of the
Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and made
available to newsmen in Abuja.
President Muhammadu Buhari was invited in his capacity as the AU
Champion of the fight against corruption to the award ceremony which
is part of the activities commemorating the International
Anti-Corruption Day, recognized and celebrated on December 9th every
year,
Organized by the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Center, Doha, Qatar,
the fourth edition of the Sheikh Tamim International Anti-Corruption
Excellence Award ceremony is presented to individuals and institutions
for their contribution to the global fight against corruption at
local, national or international level.
The Anti-Corruption Excellence Award (ACE Award) serves as a tool to
highlight exemplary and noteworthy actions and good practices on a
global platform, and to assess, promote, collect, and disseminate
anti-corruption models from all over the world.
The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani who would be on
working visit in Rwanda is expected to be handing out the awards to
winners from all over the world.
Four categories of the ACE Award are presented, in recognition of the
diverse efforts and areas of excellence in the global fight against
corruption, it said.
These categories include Lifetime/Outstanding Achievement, Innovation,
Academic Research and Education, and Youth Creativity and Engagement.
According to the organizers of the annual event, the ACE Award aims to
raise awareness, support, and solidarity to combat corruption and to
encourage new initiatives in pursuit of corruption-free societies.
During the visit, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar
Malami is to deliver President Muhammadu Buhari’s address to world
leaders on Nigeria’s giant strides and positive development in the
fight against corruption.
Nigeria is also invited to attend Kusi Idea Festival tagged “the next
sixty-years in Africa” which the government of Rwanda is hosting in
collaboration with the Rwandan Nation Media Group expected to address
the world leaders.
