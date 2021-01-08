Anti-banditry operations receive boost as CAS inspects proposed site for NAF FOB

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it is set to establish a Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Funtua, Katsina State, to enable the force to extend the reach of its operations against banditry and other criminal activities in the North-West.

This indication was given in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, AVM Ibikunle Daramola, on Thursday in Abuja, for the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

CAS was received at the site by the Sarkin Maskan Katsina, the District Head of Funtua, Alhaji Idris Sambo, as well as the Head of Administration, Funtua Local Government Area, Alhaji Umar Mustapha, both of whom expressed delight at the development, adding that the establishment of the FOB would translate to enhanced security, thereby contributing to the improvement of the overall well-being of the people of the area.

Abubakar stated that NAF, working in synergy with sister services and other security agencies, remain irrevocably committed to ensuring the safety and security of all Nigerians, irrespective of wherever they reside.

He noted that the new FOB, when completed, would reduce the response time of NAF attack aircraft to emergencies within the area, thereby bringing security even closer to the people. Abubakar, therefore, solicited the support and cooperation of the people of the area for the successful take-off of the project. CAS noted that security is an all-inclusive endeavour that requires the involvement of all citizens.

“I urge you all in the affected areas to provide relevant information that will assist security agencies in ensuring your protections,” he said, and expressed appreciation to the Katsina State Government for allocating the land to NAF. He also directed NAF Directorate of Works and support elements to immediately commence work toward a speedy completion of the project. (NAN)