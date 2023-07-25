Anthrax: Plateau Govt to vaccinate 4.3m cattle – Official

By Zainab Oyekan

he Plateau Government is to begin vaccination of 4.3million cattle to curb the spread of anthrax in the state.

Dr Sipak Shase, the Director of the Plateau State Ministry of Agriculture made this known on Tuesday in Jos while addressing newsmen.

He said that the state government has alreay bought 200,000 doses of vaccines.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that anthrax is caused by the spore-forming bacterium, Bacillus anthracis, which primarily affects animals, such as cattle, sheep, and goats.

The disease can be contracted by humans who come in direct contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products, such as meat, wool, or hides.

Anthrax may be contracted through the inhalation of spores, while cutaneous anthrax can result from contact with contaminated materials or through open wounds.

”There is no case of anthrax in the state. Gov. Caleb Mutfwang has instructed that all animals in the state must be vaccinated.

“The 17 local government areas will be involved in the exercise with the support of ad hoc staff, ” the director said.

Also addressing the butchers in some abattoirs in the state, the director said there is need for personal hygiene to fight the disease.

Also, Dr Magdalene Nanven, Risk Communication and Community Engagement Officer, enlightened the butchers on the need to wear face masks, overall, hand gloves and also to be conscious of personal hygiene.

Some butchers who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) appreciated the prompt and proactive measures taken by the state government.

Mr Ikeana John, a butcher said:”for the fact that the campaign was brought to the abatoir, showed that the state was mindful of us”,

Mr Bilal Yusuf, another butcher said that the support from the government will check any outbreak. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

