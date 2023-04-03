Anthony Joshua fought Franklin like a lion, says sports minister

By Emmanuel Afonne

Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Sunday Dare on Sunday congratulated Anthony Joshua, Nigerian-born former world heavyweight boxing champion, for defeating his opponent, Jermaine Franklin in an international bout on Saturday.

Dare noted in his congratulatory message that Joshua fought like a lion to defeat his American challenger.

Joshua defeated Franklin by unanimous decision at the 02 Arena in London to get the crucial win in his first fight since his September 2022 loss to Oleksandr Uysk in Saudi Arabia.

“The former world champion demonstrated the heart of a lion in the encounter and his victory was well-deserved.’’ Dare stated in his congratulatory message.

The minister praised Joshua for keeping alive the “never-say-die’’ spirit for which Nigeria is known.

“You never gave up. With an undying spirit, you clutched victory when it mattered most.

“We will continue to cheer you on,’’ Dare wrote.

Joshua is expected to fight with Tyson Fury this summer after a dominant win over Franklin in his ring return.

The former world champion said after defeating Franklin that he and promoter Eddie Hearn were keen to organise a bout with Fury, with deal points already agreed from their failed December 2022 fight. (NAN)