Antelope, Aircraft Collision: Asaba airport not managed by FAAN

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says, Asaba Airport, location of the collision between an antelope and Air Peace Aircraft is not under its management.

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says, Asaba Airport, location of the collision between an antelope and Air Peace Aircraft is not under its management.

The FAAN Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mrs Obiageli Orah, made the clarification on Monday, via FAAN official X Account @FAAN_Official.

“We will like to state that this incident did not occur at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, which is managed by FAAN

“The incident happened at the privately managed Asaba Airport, which is owned by Delta State Government,” she said

Orah frowned at some media reports which erroneously claimed that the incident occurred at the Abuja airport ‘

“FAAN, urges the public and media outlets to verify information through official channels to prevent the spread of misinformation.

“For accurate updates and information, please follow our official communication channels.Twitter: @FAAN_Official, Facebook: FAANOFFICIAL, Instagram: faan_official.

“Website: www.faan.gov.ng , “ she said.

The Director, on behalf of FAAN, sympathised with the parties involved in the collision.

It would be recalled that an Air Peace aircraft was grounded on Sunday, at the Asaba International Airport in Delta State after it collided with a large antelope while taxiing on the runway.

The impact was said to have decimated the animal and rendered the aircraft on the ground, causing flight disruptions.

Michael Achimugu, the Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, had confirmed the incidence, via his official X account.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)