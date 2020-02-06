Ansaru operations: IGP deploys detectives, forensic investigators

The Inspector General (I-G) of Police Mr Mohammed Adamu, had deployed detectives and special forensic investigators to expedite investigations into the criminal enterprise of Ansaru terror group and their associates.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The Police on Wednesday invaded the Terrorist Camp in Kaduna State and killed over 250 terrorists and bandits.

Mba said the police counter-terrorism operations successfully neutralized the operational bases of the Ansaru Terrorists’ Group and bandits.

He said one Haruna Basullube, one of the most wanted kidnappers/cattle rustlers in the country and Bashir Leta, another notorious bandits’ commander were killed during the operation.

Mba said a Commander of Boko Haram camp in Kuduru Forest, Malam Abba and one Mofa, surname unknown, a notorious kidnapper were critically injured.

He said the exhibits recovered by the Police during the operation are 11 AK47 rifles, 730 rounds of live AK47 ammunition, 152 rounds of GPMG ammunition in two chains and 13 pairs of military camouflage uniforms.

Mba said other items recovered are two cartons and 48 sachets of tramadol, four facemasks, phones and other electronic gadgets.

According to him, in spite of the successes of the operation, one Inspector Muhammed Abubakar attached to the Police Special Forces died as a result of injuries sustained in the heat of the combat.

He said 13 other officers, including the Pilot and Co-pilot of the police helicopter, used during the operation sustained different degrees of injuries and were currently receiving treatment.

The FPRO said the late Abubakar was one of the finest officers of the Police Special Forces with vast training and operational background, both at home and abroad.

He said the deceased was among the pioneer set of the Police Special Forces trained in Belarus.

“Born on July 8, 1985, he was enlisted into the Nigeria Police on June 1, 2008 as a Constable and rose to the rank of Inspector of Police before his untimely death.

“As a member of the Special Forces, he participated in several successful Police operations and joint missions with the military in the fight against insurgency.

“While condoling with the family, friends, and professional colleagues of the late officer, the I-G restates the commitment of the force to the safety of its personnel and the nation,” he said.

Mba urged citizens living in and around Birnin-Gwari axis of Kaduna State to be on the lookout for fleeing bandits especially those with bullet wounds and report every suspicious behavior to the Police. (NAN)