ANRP to challenge INEC in court over deregistration

The Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) on Friday says it will challenge its de-listing by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in court.

The party, while expressing its displeasure over the steps taken by INEC, said that ANRP was a duly registered political party in Nigeria, thereby describing the decision of the electoral body as an act of injustice.

Mr Sesugh Akume, National Spokesman, ANRP, said in Awka that the party had operated as a fully-registered party in the past two years and three weeks.

Recall that INEC on Thursday de-registered 74 out of Nigeria’s 92 political parties for their lackluster performance in the 2019 general elections.

The decision, INEC said was in line with the constitution as well as the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

Defending their action, INEC said that the party, along with 74 others, “did not satisfy the requirements of the Fourth Alteration to the Constitution.”

But the ANRP said that, “We waited impatiently for 12 months to be so registered by INEC having met and surpassed all requirements.

“We have also conducted ourselves with utmost professionalism, forming a coalition of untainted, altruistic, and driven patriots, who are fed up with the status quo and the state of the nation.

“Many ran for office in 2019, but we all underestimated the reality in the political industry and entire political ecosystem. In all of this, it cannot be said that we did not try,” he said.

Akume said that ANRP disagreed with INEC for basing their decisions solely on the 2019 general elections, along with the entire injustice and unfairness associated with the de-listing.

He said that the party would challenge INEC’s action in court and appealed to its supporters to stay strong and resolute.(NAN)