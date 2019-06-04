Another timely rally on ‘This World No Tobacco Day’

By Chimezie Godfrey

#TrackNigeria -Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with World Health Organization and Civil Society Organizations have called an immediate implementation of the National Tobacco Control Act.

They made the call at a rally Monday in Abuja marking this year’s “This World No Tobacco Day” ,an occasion they used to speak to Nigerians on the dangers of tobacco consumption.

They also called on the federal government for immediate implementation of the national tobacco act.

The Regional Coordinator for West Africa, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, Hilda Ochefu said that they were using this opportunity to draw attention on the issues of tobacco, the dangers and the deadly consequences of consuming tobacco.

“In Nigeria this is very significant because for the last four years we have had the National Tobacco Control Act, 2015, that has not been fully implemented.

“But the good news is that there is hope because the National Assembly last week approved the implementation of the National Tobacco Control Act.

“That means government is willing to take up their responsibility. If you look at the Act, it is their key role in implementing the National Tobacco Control Act.

“So we are celebrating right now. We also use this opportunity to call on the government to begin the implementation immediately,” she said.

She decried the dangerous impact of tobacco on public health especially the use of tobacco by young people.

Ochefu said that it was important to protect the children from the dangers of tobacco, adding that most people who start smoking in life, started as children even below the age of 10 years.

She equally pointed out that tobacco has no health value, that it rather has severe consequences, and that it is one of the major causes of lung cancer.

“Tobacco causes lung disease. So, it is very important for us Nigerians to be very aware that tobacco is very deadly. It is deadly for those who smoke directly and also deadly for all of us who inhale second hand smoke,” she stressed.

Also speaking, the Senior Scientific Officer, Tobacco Control Unit, Federal Ministry of Health, Emmanuel Abada, said that the essence of the rally was to educate the entire world about the dangers of tobacco.

He pointed out that the theme for this year, “World No Tobacco Day” is “Tobacco and Lung Health”, adding that it has been agreed by the entire world to talk to people about the dangers of tobacco use.

“Everybody knows that tobacco is one of the major causes of lung cancer. So, we want to tell all that want to stop cigarette smoking that you can walk to National Hospital, Gwagwalada General Hospital, and tell them that you want to stop smoking, they will help you through the process because tobacco has addictive substance called nicotine.

“So, the government of Nigeria has joined the whole world in the fight against tobacco. As it is now, government has banned smoking in public places.

“Government has also said that any person found selling cigarette to persons under the age of 18 shall be arrested and sent to jail.

“And also, any person that is found guilty of enticing children under the age of 18 with cigarette and other tobacco products shall face the same consequence of jail term,” he said.

Abada said that as part of activities to mark this year’s “World No Tobacco Day”, the Federal Ministry of Health has joined with other CSOs, like Nigerian Tobacco Control Alliance, Campaign for Tobacco Free-Kids, and World Health Organization to talk to Nigerians on the dangers of tobacco consumption.

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

