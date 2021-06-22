Another tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway – FRSC

June 22, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 The Federal Road Corps (FRSC) a number of have been destroyed in a tanker explosion at Ogere on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Tuesday.

FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun,Mr Ahmed Umar, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of (NAN), said that it occurred at about 6.20 a.m.

Umar explained that the explosion occurred in of Romona trailer park at Ogere.

“The fire serious; the number of involved be ascertained .

“Ogun State Fire Service has arrived the scene, while FRSC operatives are on ground managing the situation,’’ he said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,