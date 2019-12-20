Another soldier killed in gunfight with rebels in Indonesia’s Papua

One soldier was killed and three others injured on Friday in an exchange of fire with a band of rebels called the criminal armed group in Indonesia’s Eastern Papua, local media reported.

According to the report by Antara News Agency, the gunfight occurred in Ugimba of Intan Jaya district on Friday, leaving one soldier dead and three others wounded.

However, all the victims had been evacuated to Timika town in the province.

On Tuesday, two soldiers were gunned down in an attack launched by the separatist’s group while transporting goods in the district.

The separatist, Free Papua Movement, had sought independence, through guerrilla wars, since decades ago.

However, their targets include soldiers, police personnel and civilians. (Xinhua/NAN)