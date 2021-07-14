Another PDP Rep defects to APC

 Rep. Kabiru Amadu (PDP-Zamfara) on Wednesday defected to the All Progressives (APC).


This is contained in a letter read by the Speaker of the of , Rep. during Wednesday’ plenary.


In the letter, Amadu said that being a of the people and having consulted with constituency, he has decided to join the APC.


Reacting, Rep. Tobi Okechukwu, Deputy Minority Leader, faulted the speaker’ position on the issue, saying he has failed to abide by the provisions of the Constitution by allowing mass defection of PDP to APC.

Gbajabiamila, however, objected to the statement, describing it as unparliamentary.
The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that five PDP from Zamfara had earlier defected to the APC, making a total of six who have left the PDP from the . (NAN)

