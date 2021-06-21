Another Nasarawa lawmaker defects to APC

June 21, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Politics, Project 0



 Mr David Maiyaki, lawmaker representing Karu/ Gitata the Nasarawa House of Assembly, has defected the Peoples Democratic Party () to All Progressives Congress ( APC).

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the speaker of the House announced this while reading the defection letter during plenary in Lafia on Monday.

Abdullahi, while congratulating the lawmaker for joining APC assured him of equal treatment with other members of the party.

The speaker said that APC remained a party to in 2023 in the .

“You taken a wise decision. I congratulate you step taken as you taken the best step. I want to assure you of equal right with other members of the party.

catch another big fish, I want to assure you of our cooperation and support to enable you succeed.

“With the defection, have completed 10 members Western  zone as APC lawmakers,” he said.

Earlier, Maiyaki said he decided to join APC in the best interest of the of constituency and the large.

The lawmaker who was the , House Committee on Land and Survey, said that he consulted widely with on decision to move to APC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that with the defection of the lawmaker, APC now has 20 members, leaving with three members, while Zenith labour party (ZLP) has one the house.( NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,