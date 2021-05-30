Another INEC office in Imo set ablaze-commission

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recorded another on its office in Njaba Local Government Area of

The commission said this  in a statement its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, on Sunday in Abuja.

Okoye said that the total of INEC offices attacked nationwide since 2019 had now risen to 42.

“Our Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for State, Prof. Francis Ezeonu, has reported that our office in Njaba Local Government Area of set ablaze on May 30.

“Although no life lost, the building substantially burnt down, along with electoral , office equipment and furniture.”

Okoye said that the latest incident had been reported to the Police for investigation.

“This coming exactly a week after our office in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of the state vandalized on May 23.

“ It also the 8th INEC office to be attacked in ince the 2019 General .”

Okoye said that INEC buildings, and equipment were critical national assets that guaranteed the continuity of electoral activities throughout the federation.

“Attacking these offices in the national interest and has the capacity of compromising electoral activities and the credibility of the democratic 

