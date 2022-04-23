Another exploision rocks Jalingo, 9 injured

By Martins Abochol



Barely three days after an exploision occurred at International Cattle Market Iware, another exploision rocked Nukkai, a suburb of Jalingo in Taraba on Friday.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it happened when the entire town was in a blackout due to power outage.



Mr Hassan Danzumi, an eye witness close to the area, said that several people were injured, but no life was lost.



When Contacted, the spokesman of the Taraba police command, DSP Abdullahi Usman, confirmed the incident.



Usman said nine people were injured and couldn’t confirm any casualty.(NAN)

