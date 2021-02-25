Another Enugu community leader shot dead in Oruku – Police confirm

Mr Samuel Ani, another Community leader in the crisis ridden Oruku Community in Nkanu Local Government of Enugu State, was on Wednesday, shot dead in the area by unidentified gunmen.

The Police Command in the state confirmed the incident in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Mr Daniel Ndukwe in Enugu on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that until his death, Ani was the Vice Chairman, Oruku Caretaker Committee.

The incident occurred barely two months after the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Emmanuel Mbah was shot and killed by alleged hoodlums while addressing his subjects on Dec. 26, 2020.

NAN reports that the incident culminated into a crisis that led to destruction of lives and property in the community.

The incident however, prompted the state government to set up a Commission of Inquiry to look into the matter.

The deceased was expected to appear before the Commission on Friday before his death.

According to the statement, the Command received a report on Feb. 24, 2021 at about 7.30 a.m, that hoodlums suspected to be among the warring factions of Oruku Community, shot and murdered one Samuel Ani at his residence in the community.

Ndukwe said the Command had vowed to fish out instigators and perpetrators of fresh crisis in the community.

He said the Police Commissioner, Mohammed Aliyu also urged law abiding residents of the community to remain calm.

“The Command is intensifying all efforts to fish out and bring the perpetrators to book,’’ he pledged. (NAN)