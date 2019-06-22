Another batch of 800 Niger Deltans benefit from FG’s free medical assistance

#TrackNigeria – The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in collaboration with Vision Savers Eye Care, held a 3 day enlightenment campaign for the people of the Niger Delta region on HIV/AIDS, Roll Back Malaria, Cancer, and Eye Care at General Hospital Kiagbodo, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State over the weekend.





According to a news release signed by Stephen Kilebi, DD (Press PR) and emailed to Newsdiaryonline, free medical tests,eye surgery, glasses and drugs were given to not less than 800 beneficiaries.

In his remarks at the event, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs Aminu Aliyu Bisalla, said the enlightenment programme would afford the beneficiaries the opportunity to consult the doctors on communicable and non-communicable diseases, enlightenment on prevention and management of diseases.





The Permanent Secretary who was represented by Mr. Haman Ndahi, Director Reforms, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, said that 19 communities around Kiagbodo were sensitised to participate at the health intervention programme.





Bisalla assured that the Federal Government was committed to reach out to more communities in the Niger Delta region with the health out reach programme.





In the words of Bisalla:”What we are doing here today is a free health intervention programme from the Ministry of Niger-Delta Affairs. This intervention is aimed at improving the quality of health of the people in this environment and beyond.”





The Consultant of Vision Savers Eye Care, Dr. Murtala Muhammed Umar, while educating the people on eye care said “The eye is an organ of beauty which is essential to good heath and must be properly taken care of.”





Another doctor on general health, Dr.Ajis Eleazar said that through the free medical consultations diseases like diabetes, hypertension, sickle cell, and brain tumours could be diagnosed and treated. Dr.Eleazar advised that that was one of the reasons the people had to make themselves available for the health out reach programme.





At the event High Chief Andrew Sigana Akpasele ( The Tonkepa of Ngbilebiri-Mein Kingdom), Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State appreciated the Federal Government for the health out reach programme and called on other communities under is kingdom and neighbouring villages to embrace the programme. The Regent also appealed to the Federal Government to extend the kind gesture to the riverine areas who may find it difficult to reach Kiagbodo for the very important event.



One of the beneficiaries, Elder Johnson Ogberekoko, a retired civil servant said, ” I am so happy, it was a great experience I just received my free drugs, and free eye glasses. I appreciate the Federal Government for this good gesture to our people.”





