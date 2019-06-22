Another batch of 800 Niger Deltans benefit from FG’s free medical assistance

#TrackNigeria – The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in collaboration with Vision Savers Eye Care, held a 3 day enlightenment campaign for the people of the Niger Delta region on HIV/AIDS, Roll Back Malaria, Cancer, and Eye Care at General Hospital Kiagbodo, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State over the weekend.
According to a news release signed by Stephen Kilebi, DD (Press PR) and emailed to Newsdiaryonline, free medical tests,eye surgery, glasses and drugs were given to not less than 800 beneficiaries.
In his remarks at the event, the
Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs Aminu Aliyu Bisalla,
said the enlightenment programme would afford the beneficiaries the
opportunity to consult the doctors on communicable and non-communicable
diseases, enlightenment on prevention and management of diseases.
The Permanent Secretary who was
represented by Mr. Haman Ndahi, Director Reforms, Ministry of Niger Delta
Affairs, said that 19 communities around Kiagbodo were sensitised
to participate at the health intervention programme.
Bisalla assured that the Federal
Government was committed to reach out to more communities in
the Niger Delta region with the health out reach programme.
In the words of Bisalla:”What
we are doing here today is a free health intervention programme from the Ministry
of Niger-Delta Affairs. This intervention is aimed at improving the quality of
health of the people in this environment and beyond.”
The Consultant of Vision Savers Eye
Care, Dr. Murtala Muhammed Umar, while educating the people on eye care
said “The eye is an organ of beauty which is essential to good heath and must
be properly taken care of.”
Another doctor on general health,
Dr.Ajis Eleazar said that through the free medical consultations
diseases like diabetes, hypertension, sickle cell, and brain tumours
could be diagnosed and treated. Dr.Eleazar advised that that was one of the
reasons the people had to make themselves available for the health out reach
programme.
At the event High Chief Andrew Sigana Akpasele ( The Tonkepa of Ngbilebiri-Mein Kingdom), Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State appreciated the Federal Government for the health out reach programme and called on other communities under is kingdom and neighbouring villages to embrace the programme. The Regent also appealed to the Federal Government to extend the kind gesture to the riverine areas who may find it difficult to reach Kiagbodo for the very important event.
One of the beneficiaries,
Elder Johnson Ogberekoko, a retired civil servant said, ” I am so happy,
it was a great experience I just received my free drugs, and free eye glasses.
I appreciate the Federal Government for this good gesture to our people.”
