Another batch of 800 Niger Deltans benefit from FG’s free medical assistance

June 22, 2019 Featured, Health, News, Project




#TrackNigeria – The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in collaboration with Vision Savers Eye Care, held a 3 day enlightenment campaign for  the people of the Niger Delta region on HIV/AIDS, Roll  Back Malaria, Cancer, and Eye Care at General Hospital Kiagbodo, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State over the weekend.

According to a  news release signed by Stephen  Kilebi, DD (Press PR) and emailed to Newsdiaryonline, free  medical tests,eye surgery, glasses and drugs were given to not less than 800 beneficiaries.

In his remarks at the event, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs Aminu Aliyu Bisalla, said the enlightenment programme would afford   the beneficiaries the opportunity to consult the  doctors on communicable and non-communicable diseases, enlightenment on prevention and management of diseases.

The Permanent Secretary who was represented by Mr. Haman Ndahi, Director Reforms, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, said that 19 communities   around Kiagbodo were sensitised to participate at  the health intervention programme. 

Bisalla assured that the Federal Government was committed  to  reach out to  more communities in the  Niger Delta region with the health out reach programme. 

In the words of Bisalla:”What we are doing here today is a free health intervention programme from the Ministry of Niger-Delta Affairs. This intervention is aimed at improving the quality of health of the people in this environment and beyond.”

The Consultant of Vision Savers Eye Care, Dr. Murtala Muhammed Umar, while educating the  people on eye care said “The eye is an organ of beauty which is essential to good heath and must be properly taken care of.”

Another doctor on general health, Dr.Ajis Eleazar said  that  through the free medical consultations diseases like diabetes, hypertension, sickle cell, and  brain tumours could be diagnosed and treated. Dr.Eleazar advised that that was one of the reasons the people had to make themselves available for the health out reach programme.

At the event  High Chief Andrew Sigana Akpasele ( The Tonkepa of Ngbilebiri-Mein Kingdom), Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State  appreciated the Federal Government for the health out reach programme and called on other communities under is kingdom and neighbouring villages to embrace the programme. The Regent also appealed to the Federal Government to extend the kind gesture to the riverine areas who may find it difficult  to reach Kiagbodo for the very important event.

One of the beneficiaries,  Elder Johnson Ogberekoko, a retired civil servant said, ” I am so happy, it was a great experience I just received my free drugs, and free eye glasses. I appreciate the Federal Government for this good gesture to our people.”




Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply