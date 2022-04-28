Another 1,158 terrorists surrender to troops, scores killed, says DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

No fewer than 1,158 terrorists and their families have surrendered to troops in the past three weeks says Defence Headquarters, DHQ, Abuja.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen Benard Onyeuko made this known at the bi-weekly briefing on the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s operational activities.

He noted that in the last 3 weeks the troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Nigeria Police and other security agencies carried out series of operations on land, maritime and air operations across the various theatres of operation in the Country.

According to him, the operational activities of troops across the country yielded positive result that led to the killing of a prominent ISWAP Commander and scores of terrorists, and the surrender of 1,158 terrorists and their families.

He said,”Consequently, The operational activities of our troops across the Country in the past 3 weeks yielded significant successes.

“On 11 April 2022 the land component of OPERATION HADIN KAI with support of the air components conducted offensive operation in Arina Woje in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State and neutralized a prominent Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) Commander Abubakar Dan-Buduma and scores of the terrorists.

“A also a notorious informant and logistic supplier to the Islamic State of West Africa Mallam Abba Sidi Lawan was arrested at Auno town in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State. Additionally, the operation led to the destruction of terrorists enclaves and their central workshop where vehicles are fabricated for vehicle borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

“Troops within the period also conducted operational activities in Mallam Maja in Angua Baba, Kajimari, Mireri Villages in Dikwa Local Government Area, Damasak in Mobbar Local Government Area, Kwatara hill, Pulka-Kirawa, Ngimari, Gasa Zamani, Garat, Mbalula, Chabbo, Jabullam Kukawa Villages in Abadam and Baga Local Government Area, Sabon Gari in Damboa Local Government Area, Auno Town in Konduga Local Government Area, New Mante, Wurge and Da’ala village, Grusulu Dikwa-Marte, Amdaga, Balazola, Ndakaime, Jango Sabah and Gobara, Gwoza, Yamteke Gargash, Gumshe, Modu, Pala Pala, Kotokuma villages, Bogomari, Chachile, Bula Daloye, Diffa near Nigeria/Niger border, Beji-Beji and Yimirgza villages in Askira-Uba and Chibok Local Government Area, Damboa-Bulabulin-Komala, Marte, Wulgo Ngurosoye along Bama-Banki Junction, Kopre Dutse Uku and Zah general area all in Borno State. Other location include; Butum Biyu village in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State.

“In another development, Islamic State of West Africa Province fighters on 5GTs attempted to attack Nigerian Petroleum Product Company Depot in Diffa near Nigeria/Niger border the attack was repelled and unspecified number of terrorists were killed. Subsequently, the Joint Security Forces of Nigeria and Niger Republic successful destroyed the 5GTs.

“Similarly, troops arrested Abdurrazaq Hudu a logistics supplier of Islamic State of West Africa Province at Mutum Biyu village in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State. Consequently, own troops recovered of 49 AK 47 rifles, 728 rounds of 7.62mm, 4 MG’s, 1 G3 rfiles, 3 60mm mortar, 1 AA gun, 1 SMG, 6 Magazines, 1 hand grenade, 1 UXO anti tank RPG bomb, 11 dane guns, 1 gun tripod, 1 binocular, 5 bandoliers, 8 crowbas.

“Other items recovered which includes; 7 motorcycles, 31 bicycles, 4 heavy duty generators, 3 Canoes, 3 tri-cycles, 4 motorcycles, 22 sewing machines, 1 video camera, 4 grinding machines, 8 mobile phones, 4 cars, 4 trucks, 1 Toyota buffalo vehicle, 8 drums of grains, medical syringes and 43,000:00 Naira cash. A total number of 1,158 terrorists and their families surrendered to own troops within the period under review comprising 164 men, 367 women and 627 children.

“Also, troops neutralized 23 terrorists, rescued 619 civilians and arrested 19 terrorists. All surrendered Boko Haram Terrorists, recovered items, rescued civilians and captured terrorists have been handed over to appropriate authorities for further actions.”

Maj-Gen Onyeuko said as part of the non kinetic operations measure to bring lasting peace to the troubled parts of Kaduna State under the Operation Safe Haven theatre of operations.

According to him, the Chief of Defence Staff Gen LEO Irabor conducted an operational visit to Kaduna State during his visit the CDS met with critical stakeholders drawn from 5 local government areas of the troubled parts of Southern Kaduna.

He said he also interacted with retired military senior officers of Southern Kaduna extraction to chart ways towards bringing an end to the incessant attacks in the area, adding that the visit has impacted positively to the peace efforts in the area.

Maj-Gen Onyeuko also disclosed that notable achievements were equally made by troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, Operation Hadin Kai Operation Delta Safe, Operation DAKATAR DA BARAWO, and Operation Whirl Stroke, among others.

According to him, the military high command appreciates the general populace for the cooperation with the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Nigeria Police and other security agencies in their fight against all forms of criminalities in the country.

He assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is committed in its resolve to bring peace back to our dear country.

“It salutes the courage and sacrifices by its troops in the field. To entire media community we thank you and urge to continue to keep faith with the Armed Forces of Nigeria,” Maj-Gen Onyeuko said.

