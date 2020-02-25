Anonymous donor offers N400,000 lifeline to 4 blind students in Kebbi

An anonymous donor, on Monday doled out N400,000 to four blind undergraduates in Kebbi who found it difficult to raise money for their registration.News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the plight of the four students was brought to public domain by a journalist Yakubu Ahmed-BK on Sunday in various online posts.

The four blind undergraduates are Nasiru Buhari, a Political Science student at Sokoto State University, Masa’ud Abubakar, studying Mass Communication at Kaduna Polytechnic, Garba Musa and Halima Musa-Dantani, both students of Shari’a and Civil Law in Umaru Waziri Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi.The donation was made through the journalist, who handed over N100,000 each to the beneficiaries on Monday in Birnin Kebbi.

The money was received on behalf of the beneficiaries by Malam Nura Sa’adu, Chairman of the state chapter of Nigeria Association for the Blind and Secretary Malam Haliru Makaho.“It was meant for the four blind students to register and buy critical tools for their studies.

“When the news of their precarious situation was broken, the anonymous concerned citizen of Kebbi promptly sent me N400,000, that is to say N100,000 for each of the four students, with clear instructions that his identity be covered,” Ahmed-BK said.

He urged the beneficiaries to be serious with their studies so as to achieve their dreams in life, and to pray for protection and blessings of Allah to the donor.Responding, Sa’adu, the chairman of the associationprayed Allah to bless and protect the donor.He called on wealthy individuals to emulate the gesture by showing concern and care to physically challenged persons, especially students in the state. (NAN).