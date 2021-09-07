Annual lecture to proffer solutions to Enugu economic challenges – Publisher

September 7, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Publisher The Starlite newspapers, Nsukka, Chief Harrison Ogara, says the 2nd edition the Starlite Annual Lecture Series proffer  solutions to the economic challenges bedeviling Enugu State.

Ogara disclosed this press statement signed by him and made available to the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) in Nsukka on Tuesday.

He said that the event would involve academic and scholarly discussions that would make deep impact on the political and the economy.

We decided to use this edition to make a statement that would be imbibed by the political

“A statement that be used as template for and other states on how to change the narrative economic growth, that goes beyond sharing federal monthly allocations in Abuja,” he said

According to the publisher, who is also Editor-in-Chief the community newspaper, the event would be organised by Starlite newspapers, in collaboration with Private Media Mart limited, a Lagos-based events and publicity management outfit.

He disclosed that the lecture with the  theme ” Economic Diversification and Self-Sustainability Options for Enugu State” would be delivered by Prof. Tony Onyishi, Department Political Science, University Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

A former Economic Adviser to President Olusegun Obasanjo, Prof. Osita Ogbu, would chair the event.

“This lecture generate ideas that go a long way in defining clear paths for economic recovery for states and the  Federal Government,“ the publisher said.

Ogara listed dignitaries that would grace the occasion, which would hold on Sept. 11 at the Princeess Alexandra Auditorium, UNN,  to include Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Enugu State and Gov. Willy Obiano Anambra.

Others are Gov. Yaya Bello Kogi and Chief Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister Foreign Affairs. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,