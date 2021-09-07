Annual lecture to proffer solutions to Enugu economic challenges – Publisher

The Publisher of The Starlite newspapers, Nsukka, Chief Harrison Ogara, says the 2nd edition of the Starlite Annual Lecture Series will proffer solutions to the economic challenges bedeviling Enugu State.

Ogara disclosed this in a press statement signed by him and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nsukka on Tuesday.

He said that the event would involve academic and scholarly discussions that would make deep impact on the political class and the economy.

We decided to use this edition to make a statement that would be imbibed by the political class

“A statement that will be used as template for Enugu State and other states on how to change the narrative of economic growth, that goes beyond sharing of federal monthly allocations in Abuja,” he said

According to the publisher, who is also Editor-in-Chief of the community newspaper, the event would be organised by Starlite newspapers, in collaboration with Private Media Mart limited, a Lagos-based events and publicity management outfit.

He disclosed that the lecture with the theme ” Economic Diversification and Self-Sustainability Options for Enugu State” would be delivered by Prof. Tony Onyishi, Department of Political Science, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

A former Economic Adviser to President Olusegun Obasanjo, Prof. Osita Ogbu, would chair the event.

“This lecture will generate ideas that will go a long way in defining clear paths for economic recovery for states and the Federal Government,“ the publisher said.

Ogara listed dignitaries that would grace the occasion, which would hold on Sept. 11 at the Princeess Alexandra Auditorium, UNN, to include Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Gov. Willy Obiano of Anambra.

Others are Gov. Yaya Bello of Kogi and Chief Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of Foreign Affairs. (NAN)

