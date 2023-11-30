Announcing Nigeria’s Blue Economy Direction On The Global Stage

The DG NIMASA Dr Bashir Jamoh OFR arrived London as part of Nigeria’s delegation to the 33rd session of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) General Assembly.
The Honorable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy HE Adegboyega Oyetola CON who is leading Nigeria’s delegation will announce Nigeria’s Blue Economy direction to a global audience, while participating at the IMO 2023 General Assembly.
Over the next few days, the global maritime community will be better informed about the efforts of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration to harness Nigeria’s maritime potentials in line with Global Best Practices.
NIMASA, as IMO’s focal Agency in Nigeria, remains resolute in administering Safety and Security in our maritime domain. CAPTIONS: R-L: Alternate Permanent Representative to the IMO, Abdul Dirisu; Director, Maritime Safety & Security, Babatunde Bombata; Hon. Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, CON; Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, OFR and Deputy Director, London office, William Bwala during the 33rd session of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) General Assemblyin London.
