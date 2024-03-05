Anniversary: Soludo completes 250km of roads in two years…Commissioner

About 250 km of roads have been completed out of the over 400 awarded by the Prof. Chukwuma Soludo’s administration within two years of assumption of office in Anambra.

Chief Paul Nwosu, Commissioner for Information said this when he received a team of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) staff members in his office in Awka on Tuesday.

NAN reports that the Soludo administration will clock two years on March 17.

Nwosu said Soludo had redefined governance in Anambra with impressive strides in the areas of infrastructure, human capital development and Information Technology.

He said the government would unveil a document titled ” Soludo’s 100 Sterling Achievements” which chronicled 100 landmarks of the administration during the anniversary.

Nwosu said no fewer than 5,000 youths had been trained and empowered with two 21st century skills under the one youth, two skills programme during the period in review.

According to him, the judiciary has been rejigged for speedy dispensation of justice, suspects can now be tried in our courts without the trouble of bringing them to court.

“In the area of security, about eight local governments were held hostage but seven of them including Ogbaru where I come from have been emancipated.

“A lot has happened in the last two years and it cuts across every sphere of governance, the policy is built on five compartments including environment, security, economic transformation, human capital and law and order,” he said.

Nwosu thanked the NAN team and promised that Anambra government would explore areas of partnership with the African largest news agency

Earlier, Mrs Joy Mbachi, the State Correspondent of NAN in Anambra introduced to the Commissioner the range of the agency’s services.

Mbachi promised that NAN would continue to give the state responsible coverage.(NAN)

By Chimezie Anaso