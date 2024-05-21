Anniversary: Sani inaugurates 9km road in Kubau 

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State on Tuesday inaugurated a 9km road in Kubau, Kubau Local Government as part of his Rural Transformation Agenda to mark his first anniversary in office.

Sani, who was represented by the State’s Accountant General, Bashir Zuntu, reiterated his government’s commitment to enhancing the socio-economic framework in rural areas.

According to him, the road connects Zuntu, Falanke, Karreh, and Lahadin villages to streamline the transportation of agricultural produce to markets and bolstering farmers’ earnings.

He explained that the construction of roads included drainage networks across rural local government headquarters.

Sani said that the road was complemented by solar-powered street lighting to prolong economic and social activities as well as fortify security measures.

The governor said that his administration has undertaken the ambitious task of renovating and constructing close to 50 roads, spanning an impressive 639.5 kilometers across the state’s three senatorial zones.

He said that the road projects reflected his administration’s dedication to empowering rural farmers.

”Aiding them in scaling up from subsistence farming to more substantial, medium-scale agricultural operations, marking a year of progress under his governance,” Sani said. (NAN)

By Hussaina Yakubu