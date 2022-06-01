Anniversary: Navy offers free medical services in Bayelsa

The Nigerian Navy on Tuesday organised a free medical outreach for Agudama Epie community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa, to mark its 66th anniversary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that June 1 every year is set aside to celebrate the Nigerian Navy Day.

Members of the community were offered free eye test and reading glasses, HIV and dental checks, drugs and laboratory investigation, among other medical services.

Rear Adm. Idi Abbas, the Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command, said the gesture was to enhance the existing positive relationship with the Navy’s host communities.

He said that the intervention was a directive by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Zubairu Gambo, as part of activities to mark the Navy’s 66th anniversary.

Abbas, represented by Commodore Clement Atebi, Chief Staff Officer, Central Naval Command, added that the services offered by the Navy included malaria treatment and blood sugar test, among others.

He said that the initiative was one of the ways through which the navy reached out to the poor and the needy in the society.

“The Nigerian navy is using this opportunity to fulfill and carry out its corporate social responsibility to the people in marking her anniversary celebration.

“Our objective is to render free medical service to the poor and the needy in the society,” he added.

Gospel Aputapu, the Paramount Ruler of Agudama Epie, lauded the Nigerian Navy for the services to his people.

He urged the Navy to reserve some slots for the community during its recruitment of personnel and offer its support in securing the community.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Emmanuel Otavie, 70, who was screened and given free eye glasses, lauded the navy for the medical outreach.

Also, Mrs Eunice Senivie, 60, who was tested and given drugs for malaria, thanked the Navy for coming to the aid of the community members.

She called on corporate organisations and other security agencies to emulate the gesture by supporting the poor and needy in the society. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

