Anniversary: Gov. Sule inaugurates modern market, school in Nasarawa

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has inaugurated a modern market and a school in his town as part of activities to mark one year of his administration in office.

The governor performed the inauguration on Tuesday in Gudi community of Akwanga Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

He said that the projects were aimed at boosting economic and educational activities in the area.

He said: “Today is a special day in my life because I am commissioning these two projects in my own town of Gudi.

“This market has been here even before we were born without structures, henceforth, the story will change with the commissioning today.”

He assured the people of the state that the government would ensure that shops were allocated to traders and not to middlemen.

The governor also said that the inauguration of a structure at Government Secondary School, Gudi was a dream come true.

He explained that he had made efforts in the past to lobby for additional structures and constructing the perimeter fence of the school but to not avail.

“I lobbied the previous administrations in the state to build more structures and the perimeter fence in the school, but it was not possible.

“God has destined that I will be the governor of the state one day and it is under me that the school will get more structures,” the governor added.

He, therefore, assured the people of the state that the government would continue to prioritise their welfare and security.

Earlier, Mr Samuel Meshi, the Chairman of Akwanga Local Government Area, lauded the governor for his developmental strides in the area.

He promised the supports of the people of the area for the present administration to succeed. (NAN)

