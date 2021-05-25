Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa on Tuesday in Doma, flagged off free medical services for the vulnerable and less privileged in the state.The exercise is part of activities to commemorate his administration’s second anniversary.

The governor noted that the provision of quality and affordable healthcare to the people was part of his administration’s policy thrust, adding that government would not relent.He also presented enrollment card for the Nasarawa State Health Insurance Scheme (NSHIS) to some indigent citizens in Doma Local Government.Sule said that the health scheme is an initiative to provide affordable and quality healthcare services.Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Health, Mr Ahmed Yahaya, said that beneficiaries of the free medical services were being treated for various ailments including surgeries.

He explained that the exercise was on-going simultaneously across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state with Medical Doctors, Pharmacist, Nurses, Medical Lab Scientist among others medical personnel deployed to ensure the success of the exercise.Yahaya said that the free medical outreach team had performed over 40 surgeries since it began on Monday in Doma Local Government Area.

He said that one of the beneficiaries of the surgery was delivered of twin babies through Cesaerian Session.The commissioner said the team also attended to and treated over 400 persons with different health challenges.He encouraged residents of the state to key into the health insurance scheme in order to quality and affordable health services. (NAN)

