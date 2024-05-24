Anniversary: Gov. Aliyu’s performance incredible – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State on Friday described Gov. Ahmed Aliyu’s first year in office performance as incredible.

The State APC Chairman, Alh. Isa Sadiq-Achida, made the commendation at a press briefing marking Aliyu’s one year as Governor.

“The past year has been historic and remarkable. A new Sokoto is in the making, and the difference is clear for all to see,” Sadiq-Achida said.

He said that while it was not intentional to continuously reference the failures of the preceding administration, it was essential to understand the starting point, so as to appreciate the current achievements.

“By this time last year, the state was in darkness – from the streets to government offices, including the government house, with heaps of refuse in all major streets.

“We were heavily indebted to Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company , requiring an emergency intervention to restore power.

“Our students in higher institutions were facing threats of expulsion, but with Aliyu’s intervention, these issues are now history,” the APC chairman said.

He also highlighted the government’s commitment to security, a top priority in their ‘Nine-Point Smart Agenda’.

“Even though the situation is not fully remedied, our government has shown greater commitment to security,” Sadiq-Achida said.

He further extolled the governor’s significant contributions to the growth and development of Islamic activities and the provision of housing for citizens.

The chairman said that the entire streets in the city and environs had been rehabilitated and 47 new roads had been constructed.

“In education, the government has commenced the comprehensive rehabilitation of selected secondary schools, as a first phase, towards reviving our educational institutions.

“Additionally, to settle retirees, the governor has set aside N4 billion for immediate payment, and pledged a monthly allocation of N500 million from now until December for gratuities,” he said.

Sadiq-Achida called for the understanding and fervent prayers of APC supporters in the state to ensure the success of the administration in the remaining three years in office. (NAN)

By Muhammad Nasir