Anniversary: Farouq felicitates with Nigeria at 60

Farouq thanked the President for the creation of the Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Ministry and his commitment to the poor in the society.

“Mr President has restated his administration’s determination to lift one hundred million Nigerians out of poverty over the next ten years through its Social Investment Programmes.

“He may not be in office for another ten years but he has set in motion a solid foundation that will ensure that this set target is achieved.

“As we celebrate our 60th Independence anniversary, let us remember the severe humanitarian needs in some parts of Nigeria created by conflict and resolve to live in peace and unity,” the Minister stated.