Anniversary: Daura residents laud FG for improved security

Some residents of Daura in Katsina State have commended the Federal Government for the measures being taken to improve security in the area and the along border communities.

They made the commendation in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Daura.

The residents said that the measures were undoubtedly yielding a positive impact in enhancing the safety and well-being of the people.

Alhaji Ibrahim Sarki, an entrepreneur, said the enhancement of security has made a noticeable difference in their daily lives.

Sarki further said that the increase in the number of law enforcement agencies in the area, their improved surveillance and constant patrol initiatives were particularly commendable.

“It is evident that the government is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens and these efforts have not gone unnoticed,” he said

Sarki urged the government to continue to initiate programmes that would assist in crime prevention and control.

Another resident, Malam Yusuf Ibrahim, extolled the State and the Federal Government’s commitment in evolving ways to fight all forms of security threats in the area.

He explained that the security improvements would not only protect the citizens, but also create a conducive environment for economic growth.

Ibrahim further appreciated the State and Federal Governments for prioritising security and their unwavering dedication to making Nigeria a safe place to live and thrive.(NAN)

By Aminu Daura