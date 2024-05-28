Anniversary: Buhari wishes Tinubu successful tenure in office

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his best wishes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the completion of his first year in office.



According to a statement signed by Malam Garba Shehu, former presidential media aide, Buhari appealed to all citizens to continue to strengthen the thread of national unity and goodwill.



He also appealed to them to give their blessings and support to the Tinubu administration so that it can succeed in its efforts to build a Nigeria of our dreams.



“President Buhari expressed his wish for a successful tenure in office by the Tinubu administration,” the statement said.