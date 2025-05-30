Anniversary: Artisans urge FG on business-friendly policies

Some artisans in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have expressed mixed reactions to the achievements of President Bola Tinubu’s administration since he assumed office in 2023.

By Fidelia Okosodo/ Veronica Dariya

During an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja, the artisans urged the Federal Government to implement policies that better support small businesses.

The artisans, who complained of declining customer patronage over the past two years, said that inflation and economic hardship had severely affected their means of livelihood.

They argued that business-friendly policies would enable small businesses to thrive, improve citizens’ means of livelihood, and contribute to national economic growth.

Mr Razak Abdulsalam, a generator mechanic, said his business had seen a significant drop in patronage since 2023, mainly due to rising fuel prices and reduced generator usage.

“My customers have reduced since two years ago when the price of fuel increased. People are complaining of lack of money, everything has increased, and the economy is not smiling.

“While business is not as lucrative as it once was, there is hope that with the right support and improved government policies, patronage can return to previous levels,” he said.

Abdulsalam highlighted the potential for growth among small-scale business owners, noting that with better access to capital, they could invest in modern tools and expand their operations.

He urged the government to improve access to grants and loans and collaborate with financial institutions to offer artisan-specific credit schemes and subsidies.

Similarly, Mr Patrick Oluwatosin, another mechanic, lamented the rising cost of vehicle spare parts, which he said had made it difficult for car owners to maintain their vehicles.

“A car tyre used to cost between N15,000 and N20,000, depending on the brand, but now it goes for N35,000 to N40,000. Many car owners can’t afford it.

“For over a year now, I have lost most of my customers. They rarely come for maintenance. All I do now is sit in my workshop and talk about the economy with my coworkers,” he said.

Oluwatosin said some of his clients had asked him to sell their abandoned vehicles, while others had simply stopped showing up.

He urged the government to prioritise the survival of small businesses, which serve as the main source of income for many families and contribute to tax revenues.

On his part, Mr Amos Shana, a vulcanizer, said his business had not seen a drop in patronage, but he had to increase his service charges from N100 to N200 due to rising costs.

He acknowledged the administration’s efforts to improve security but stressed the need for greater attention to citizens’ welfare.

“Cost of rent, foodstuff, transportation, and fuel should be looked into and made easier for the common man, not worsened by increased bank charges and loan interests.

“No average Nigerian can comfortably meet their family’s needs; we are only struggling to survive because there is no money,” he said.

In a related development, Mr Peter Chiwuike, a mechanical engineer with Elizade Motors, commended the Federal Government’s efforts to address insecurity but noted that it remained Nigeria’s most pressing challenge.

He said insurgency, banditry, and communal violence continue to displace millions, disrupt agriculture and trade, and increase humanitarian needs.

In spite of increased funding, he noted that gaps in intelligence gathering, community engagement, and inter-agency collaboration hindered security efforts.

“Agriculture, which is the backbone of food security and rural livelihoods, continues to suffer under the twin burdens of violent conflicts and policy inconsistency,” Chiwuike said.(NAN)