Anniversary: APC urges Nigerians to reflect on nation’s history, show more love

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has charged Nigerians to reflect on the country’s history and show more love to one another as the nation marks its 60th independence anniversary.

Mr Yekini Nabena, the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, gave the charge in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja while felicitating with Nigerians on the occasion of the independence.

“We call on Nigerians to reflect on this moment of ours, reflect on where we have left, where we are now and where we ought to be.

“It is high time we showed love to ourselves and the country at large more than ever before.

“It is high time we got more security conscious, support the programmes and policies of the current administration for the betterment of all,” he said.

Nabena, however, added that it was the responsibility of all to contribute to making the country greater.

He stated that there was need to pray more and love our nation the more while doing the right things at all times.

“As we celebrate, may the labour of our heroes past never be in vain,” he said.

He congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and the country’s past and present leaders at all levels and Nigerians of all shades as the country celebrates its independence.

The APC spokesman assured Nigerians that the country’s golden years would return under the current administration of President Buhari.

“There is no doubt that Nigeria has made great national history and nationalistic history makers from her economic and political evolution in the last 60 years.

“As a nation, we are better than where we were and with determination, faith and commitment to our fatherland close to where we should be.

“Today, we remember and salute our founding fathers who fought for the independence of our great country and also members of our Armed Forces, many of whom have paid the supreme price to defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity and keep our country united,” he said.

He added that as a nation, we are better together than we are apart.

He noted that in spite of our perceived differences, our strength and progress depended on our ability to harness our rich diversity.

The APC spokesman further added that in spite of inherited and current challenges, President Buhari’s administration had made commendable strides on so many fronts.

He added that most significant of this was the fight against graft, diversifying and revamping the country’s economy.

Others he said include: curbing insurgency and emerging crimes, promoting positive values in our national life, strengthening the country’s democratic institutions and processes and achieving a respectable international standing.(NAN)

