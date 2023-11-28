Anniversary : Adeleke reiterates commitment to good governance, democratic dividends

Gov. Ademola Adeleke, of Osun has reiterated his commitment to good governance and more democratic dividends for economic growth and development in the state.

Adeleke, represented by his Commissioner for Information, Mr Kolapo Alimi, made the promised in Osogbo at an event organised at the state’s secretariat to mark his one year in office .

Governor Adeleke said that his administration had been actively creating conducive environment for thriving creativity and also revitalisation of key sectors .

” We reconstructed a total of 90 kilometres of roads with another 45 kilometres ongoing.

“We completed key intercity roads like the Ikirun-Osogbo road while Iwo-Osogbo is ongoing among others.

Adeleke said , “Also, the welfare of doctors had already been addressed and we have slated 345 health centres in the state for rehabilitation while in science and technology, we introduced a digital economy agenda with new ICT and technical innovation policies.

According to him, the state has developed a bill to domesticate the Nigeria Startup Act and also launch programmes to deepen internet penetration through broadband fiber optic projects.

” We reformed the public service by ensuring professionalism and also launched a phased payment of inherited pension and half salary debt. I just enrolled all pensioners in the health insurance scheme.

” We are working on the establishment of agric processing zones and support for mechanization of farming in the state.”

The governor added that works were ongoing in some sectors as major revenue sources for the growth and development of the state.

” We reposition the tourism sector into a tourism and cultural industry and in the mining sector, we are recording an increase in revenue generation.

The governor further said accumulated service charges on mining licences have been cleared and at the tail end of upgrading its exploration leases to mining leases.

” This will bring more investors,” he said.

Adeleke, however, thanked the citizens of the state for believing in his mandate while assuring them to expect more good governance and democratic dividends. By Joshua Oladipo(NAN)

