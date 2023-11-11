ANLCA BOSS Inaugurates Eastern Zonal Presidential Committee

The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents ANLCA National President, Mr. Emenike Nwokeoji has inaugurated the Eastern zonal presidential committee of the Association.

Speaking to Newsmen on the sideline of the event, the National President said this was to replicate what happened in Lagos recently where their Western zonal committee was inaugurated.

He added that because of the economic situation in the country at the moment and to save the committee members from the risks and hassles of traveling to Lagos, he decided to segment it and inaugurate them at the ANLCA Secretariat, Onne, Rivers State.

He said the essence of the National Committee was borne out of the conviction that the industry is large and one person alone serving as a chapter or zonal executive officer would not be able to interface with the various government agencies and parastatals involved in the freight forwarding and clearing business, noting the enormity of the job necessitated the constitution and inauguration of the committee to complement the works of the chapter executives of the Association, warning against any form of unhealthy rivalry between the presidential committee and zonal or chapter executive

“Please avoid conflict with the zonal or chapter executive. Remember we have all the positions contested and won but because the industry is too large with many government agencies, shipping companies and other stakeholders that are involved in our job, we decided to inaugurate this committee.”

Continuing, Nwokeoji said, the inauguration would come in phases even as he reminded those in this phase which he referred to as phase 1,to expect some members to join them in the future.

He warned that they should not look at themselves as alternatives to the chapter executive but to complement them to ensure that members would not suffer unnecessarily during the course of their business but to assist them in any capacity possible.

“Those of you appointed should work with your members and know this is not a one man business”

You are not an alternative to the chapter executive or the zonal” You are not going there as an investigative team but to complement what they are doing, “Nwokeoji said.

Reiterating the need for a harmonious working relationship among them and executives on ground, he said “we will not tolerate whereby because you are wearing identity card that bears national, you look down on the elected officers”, that according to him would not be tolerated even as he enjoined them to work with their terms of reference and contact him for clarification if the need arises.

Also speaking, the former National President of ANLCA, Chief Ernest Elochukwu admonished the committee members on the essence of joining an association which he said was for the overall protection of common interest of the members.

He charged the committee members to know that having been appointed and inaugurated they should start work immediately but cautioned that one major thing is that “we must know our limit and because you are appointed as committee members or special assistant to the President you are now carrying an air of superiority over the elected officers.”

He said, members should consult when necessary and avoid competition, noting that with corporation the Association can achieve more instead of competition which he insisted brings negative results”

On his part, the Eastern zonal Coordinator, Mr. Joshua Ahuama, charged the committee members to make sure they study the Association’s constitution. According to him, such would put them in proper perspective of what the Association stands for.

He thanked the National President for his magnanimity in bringing the inauguration to the East which he said has saved the committee members a lot of stress.

He said the zone would not appoint any other committee but to work with the Presidential committee to avoid conflict of interest even as he advocated a cordial working relationship among members for the unity and overall interest of the Association.

Highpoint of the event was the inauguration of the four committees and the swearing in of members.

The committee includes Terminals, Customs CPA and FOU headed by Mr. Obi Chima with Chief Maximus Ananaba as Secretary. PMTF, East, to be chaired by Mr. Ben Ejiogu while Ahmed Zacca would serve as Secretary and Theddy Alozie as member.

While Tycon Onwumere takes charge as chairman Shipping company and Bonded Warehouse, Macdonald Ekeke would act as the Secretary and Pastor Jerry Nwachukwu is a member of the committee.

For Government Agencies, Mr. Ijere Ibiam is the Chairman while Tob Ndukwe is the Secretary, Chukwu Nnanna and Solomon Nnamocha are members.

More so, the second Senior Special Assistant to the National President on special duties, Dr Ifeanyi Asogwa was sworn in.

Commenting on their inauguration, Dr Ifeanyi Asogwa thanked the National president for finding them worthy to work with him. He promised that they would cooperate with the national President, for the upliftment of the Association even as he called for unity among members.

Rtn Chukwu Nnanna said the time to rally round the President is now insisting that the president has demonstrated the willingness to carry everybody along as according to him, his appointment cut across those that were originally in opposition. Saying “everybody should come together, when we are united, our members stand to gain.” On the issue of conflict, he said there should be constant interaction among all the executive and the presidential committee members for a harmonious working relationship.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

