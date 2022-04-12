Animator smiles to the bank in Kaduna

By Aisha Gambo

Olalekan Oyeyemi, a 29 year-old graduate of Mathematics from University of Ibadan, said he makes an average of one million Naira in three months from video editing and 3D animations for businesses.



The mathematician, who is popularly known as De Bright, made this in known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna.



“I started animation in 2020. Although things were rough at the beginning, after many practice and commitment to learning, I became one of the outstanding video editor and 3D animator.



“Like I said, it wasn’t easy at the beginning, and that is normal. I had to pay for different animation coaches online to acquire this skill,” he said.



Oyeyemi said he used his smartphone to create and edit video, animation, content, and also take good pictures at his own convenience with no one to boss him around.



He explained that he had trained many youth who were now self reliant and earning between N60,000 and N100,000 monthly from video editing and 3D animation creation.



He said: “videos and 3D animation help business owners get more sales, as people are more convinced with what they see than text or words of mouth”.



According to him, one does not need a huge capital to start the business as long as one has the skill and a functional smartphone.



“Even though I studied Mathematics, I wasn’t deterred from learning digital skills; infact, I use the skill to teach students maths online.



“I advise youth not to limit themselves. There are many opportunities for them, especially in the digital world. Let’s stop waiting for white collar jobs and improve our living standard,” he said.(NAN)

