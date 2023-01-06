Animal husbandry: Yobe govt. donates office, 20 hectares of land to NAPRI

By Nabilu Balarabe

The Yobe government has donated office accommodation and 20-hectares of land to National Animal Production Research institute (NAPRI) run by the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

Alhaji Idi Gubana, the state Deputy Governor, made the disclosure while handing over the building’s keys to Prof. Kabir Bala, the University’s Vice Chancellor, in Lawankalam, Fune Local Government Area.

This is contained in a statement by Gubana’s Press Secretary, Alhaji Hussain Mai-Sule, in Damaturu on Friday.

He noted that the assets would create enabling environment for the institute to conduct its activities without any hindrance.

“ With these assets, it is expected that the institute will increase the quantity and quality of animal production for the benefit of the people of the state.

“ It will also provide essential technical know-how to the relevant federal and state ministries, departments and agencies for enhanced animal production,” Gubana said.

In her remarks, Dr Mairo Amshi, the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, noted that the state was one of the biggest livestock producers in the country.

“ There is an estimated population of about 2.4 million head’s of cattle and 4.8 million head’s of small ruminants ( sheep and goats) in Yobe,” she said.

Receiving the keys, Bala thanked the state government for its foresight in the donation which would facilitate capacity building for teeming youths.

“ Youths are very eager to acquire relevant livelihood skills in livestock production value chains which play key role in providing food security and income to millions of families and communities,” he said.(NAN)