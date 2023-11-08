Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Angus Memorial Old Students To Celebrate 35 Years Anniversary

By Favour Lashem
The Angus Memorial  High School Old Students Association (AMHOSA) Class of 88 has concluded plans to celebrate its 35 years anniversary in a two-day event, starting on November 17 and stretching through November 19, 2023.

A release signed by the President of Class 88, Mr. Olatunji Ola-Davies indicated that the event with the theme: “Growing with Time, Getting Together and Giving Back” will take place at the Nigeria Union Of Journalist (NUJ), Lagos Council Secretariat, Ladi Kwali Building. 9A Iyalla Street, at the back of Shoprite, via the place, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.The event, according to the President, will commence by 9 a.m. and shall witness careers talks on financial literacy, infotech for the students, projects executions, prize-giving, novelty match, thematic presentation, health talk, and awards.

The release further indicated that the alumni will gather toge

ther from all walks of life to celebrate 35 years of leaving the school.

