Angry mob sets 2 suspected phone thieves ablaze in Onitsha

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Two persons, suspected to have stolen a cell phone and other valuables from a woman, were on Wednesday night set ablaze by an angry mob at Upper Iweka motor park in Onitsha, Anambra.

An eyewitness and commercial bus driver, Papa Uchenna, said the suspects, who were three in number and operating with a tricycle, attacked and dispossessed the woman of her cell phone and other valuables.

He said as they jumped into the tricycle and were about to drive off, the tricycle engine failed to start and they were apprehended by some boys at the park.

Uchenna said that when they were being beaten, other people around brought tyres and petrol and set them ablaze.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesman for the Police Command in Anambra, DSP. Tochukwu Ikenga, said the third suspect escaped.

He said that police operatives recovered the tricycle, handbag and infinix cell phone, allegedly stolen from the woman the suspects.

He said that efforts are in place to apprehend the fleeing gang member. (NAN)

