Anglican Primate wants programmes to cushion hike in petrol, electricity tariff

The Primate, Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, on Wednesday called on the Federal Government to urgently come up with programmes to cushion the effects of the hike in petrol prices and electricity trarrif on citizens.

Ndukuba, who made the call at the 13th General Synod of the Church in Abuja, stressed that the hike would worsen the economic hardship on Nigerians and increase the poverty level in the country.



While lamenting the negative effects of COVID-19 on the citizenry, Ndukuba expressed regret that most of the small and medium scale enterprises had collapsed and many more Nigerians had lost their jobs.

On national security, the Anglican Primate stressed the need for government to accord priority to community policing and support regional security organisations to strengthen security architecture at the local levels.

Ndukuba, however, appealed to the Church not to allow the current challenges in the country to affect the spread of the gospel and the love for the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 165 Anglican Bishops and over 500 delegates across the country are attending the synod which has the theme “Priority of God”. (NAN)

