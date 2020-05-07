Anglican prelate says COVID-19 has promoted Nigerian professionals

The Archbishop, Province of the Niger, and Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Alexander Ibezim, says the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has promoted Nigerian medical practitioners.

Ibezim told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Thursday that the pandemic had forced healthcare professionals and government to do the needful.

He noted that before the outbreak of the virus, medical professionals in the country were rated poorly when compared to their counterparts in the Western world.

“With the outbreak of the coronavirus in Nigeria, both the high and mighty have resorted to hospitals in Nigeria and they take directives from the medical experts as regards what to do to be safe.

“Nobody has been flown out of the country to access treatment over minor ailments like ear, nose, mouth or malaria.

“But, the worst and dreaded coronavirus has been handled effectively by Nigerian medical personnel.

“We can now trust our lives with our medical professionals. If not for coronavirus, the elite when stricken by any form of illness would fly out to seek medical attention but now everybody is here.

“Our medical professionals have proved their worth and I believe that after coronavirus pandemic, we will begin to appreciate our professionals and equip them more to compete favourably with others in Western clime,” Ibezim said.

He said that coronavirus had made Nigerians to trust in the capabilities of their health professionals as the virus had revealed that Nigeria had qualified personnel in medical line and in other fields of life.

“We should not take for granted so many blessings of God to us here in Nigeria, we have personality of world class in any field in Nigeria, they should be sought for,” Ibezim said.

He said that the pandemic had affected every sector of life positively as those who did not have time for their families now spent quality time with their immediate and extended families.

“The family ties were being rekindled among many homes now, nobody leaves home for business again. Before now, some hardly stay at home to enjoy the gift of family, but no more of that now.

“No more jumping from one business trip to another, no more domestic help in charge of homes. Now, parents create time to check the homework of their children and to visit their aged parents,” Ibezim said.

He said that coronavirus had instilled fear in everybody, both rich and poor, urging Nigerians to use this moment of COVID-19 for reflection and reconciliation with God. (NAN)