Anglican Church to establish leadership development centre for good governance

By Bridget Ikyado

Rt Rev Duke Akamisoko, President of Anglican Synod, says the church is establishing a leadership development centre to enhance good governance in the country.



He made this known at the second session of the fifth synod of the diocese of Kubwa on Saturday in Karu.



The theme of the synod was “I choose and appointed you to bear fruits that will remain”.



Akamisoko, who is the bishop of Kubwa in his charge, said the centre would address isues of bad governance and ills faced in the society.



According to him, more is needed to be done for the country to get good leaders.



” Up coming leaders, especially those from the church, need to be groomed in a certain decent and mannerly way.



‘Our future leaders need to know about transformative, developmental and progressive governance and what it takes to have that will be gotten from the centre when established.



He said the church will also have to play its role in the nation’s development.



The bishop further said establishing such centre will help curb insecurity and other challenges the nation faced.

Anglican clerics in attendance.



Akamisoko advised government to revamp the education sector for the future of youths to be secured.

He advised politicians to play politics of inclusiveness, considering tribes and religion.



The bishop in his charge urged all Christians to get their PVCs to vote as a civic responsibility and for what is desired as a nation.



In his speech, Most Rev Henry Ndukuba, Arcbishop Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria, said the church had a purpose and plan for development of the country.



He said God would fulfill all positive plans and cancel all negative plans of the devil around the church.



Ndukuba also said the nation had a plan and a future which was not in the hands of any man and would come to pass.



He advised Christians to be fervent and steadfast in prayers, as Nigeria would overcome all challenges faced.



“Nigeria will overcome, we pray for peace and unity in the country.



” There should be no denial or insensitivity in national issues,” he said.



He encouraged INEC to cary out its functions judiciously, in fairness and with due process.



“The time is near for Christians, Nigerians to act by making their choices in the forth coming elections,” he said.(NAN)

