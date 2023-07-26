ANEEJ Tasks Tinubu on Expectations and Promises

Tuesday July 25 brought together anti-corruption stakeholders from across the country and beyond, at a one-day National Dialogue on Anti-Corruption held in Abuja

The event which had participants on a hybrid platform was hosted by Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ) under the ANEEJ-SCALE project and held on the theme of Enhancing Anti-corruption and Social Inclusive Reform Initiatives in Nigeria. ANEEJ is implementing the SCALE Project as the anchor for the anti-corruption cluster, working with eight partner Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) under the Strengthening Civic Advocacy and Local Engagement (SCALE) project.

The main objectives of the Dialogue which centered on two broad areas include setting an Agenda for the new administration of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu on the way forward towards Tackling Corruption issue as well as to discuss plans and priorities for the COSP10

In a communique issued at the end of the event and signed by David Ugolor, Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice, ANEEJ, Mohammed Bougei Attah, Procurement Observation and Advocacy Initiative and Adekunle Lukeman Adefolahan of 21st Century Community Empowerment for youth and Women Initiative, it covered two main panels, which include goodwill messages, comments and recommendations. Presentations were made key participants which include Rev. David Ugolor, Executive Director, ANEEJ, Ms. Lydia Odeh, Chief of Party, Palladium SCALE Project, Mrs. Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu, a one-time Special Adviser on Justice Reform and International Asset Recovery to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Walter Quintanilla, Deputy INL Director, United States Embassy, Abuja, Prof. Sadiq Radda, former PACAC Executive Secretary, OGP National Secretariat, NAPTIP Director General, The British High Commission in Nigeria, Dr. Otive Igbuzor, Founding Executive Director of Centre LSD and Mr. Mathias Huter, Managing Director, United Nations CSO Coalition Against Corruption, UNCAC that joined the Dialogue from Vienna, Austria

The National Dialogue was attended by a wide range of stakeholders numbering over 50 from across members of the anti-corruption cluster, CSOs working on anti-corruption issues in Nigeria, journalists, representatives of anti-corruption agencies and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). Other participants include the representative of Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), OGP National Secretariat, SCALE Project Team and other development partners such as the US Embassy in Nigeria, The British High Commission and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Some of the concerns raised among others during the Dialogue include the general consensus that frowned at the current position of National Executive Council (NEC) and Nigeria State Governors’ that described the social register put together under the Buhari administration as not credible, is unhealthy and undermines the efforts by the civil society to support the government in the fight against corruption. Further it observed that despite the progress being made in the fight against corruption by the government and civil society organizations, Nigeria is still rated high as 2022 CPI report ranked Nigeria 150 out of 180 most corrupt countries in the world.

In addressing these gaps, the participants therefore recommended that Civil Society Organizations, should endeavor to tell their good stories and engage with government on development programs as they affect the populace especially the success aspect of use of the social register for Cash Transfer Program and others, which some government officials have described otherwise. Also, it recommended that civil society organizations need to develop a new comprehensive conversation around anti-corruption by beaming search light at the states and local government, and not only at the federal government. They should not be discouraged about criticism or attacks by those in position of authority but continue to do their best in service to their community and the nation at large.

The Dialogue further call on the Nigerian Government to provide leadership for Africa Union in the implementation of the AU Common Position on Asset Recovery (CAPAR) and the Global Forum on Asset Recovery (GFAR) Principles.

In the same vein participants call on the United States Government to also provide support for the participation of civil society actors from developing countries including Nigeria in the forthcoming UNCAC CoSP10 in Atlanta, Georgia United States.

The cluster is working to promote anti-corruption and social inclusive policy reforms through multi-stakeholder initiatives at both national and sub-national levels in Nigeria, as well as promote reforms in the development commissions established by federal and state governments to develop the Niger Delta region. The SCALE project is a 5-year project being implemented by Palladium and its resource partnerswith funds from United States Agency for International Development (USAID). It is designed to enhance local civil society organizations’ ability to be positive and responsible change agents in Nigeria.

The cluster organizations working with ANEEJ on the project were drawn from Abia, Delta, Edo, Ondo, Imo States and the FCT. They are: 21st Century Community Empowerment for youth and Women Initiative, Abuja; Community Empowerment and Development Initiative (CEDI), Warri, Delta State; Community Heritage Watch for Development Initiative, (KAI) Akure, Ondo State; Christian Fellowship and Care Foundation (CFCF), Owerri, Imo State; Foundation for Environmental Rights, Advocacy and Development (FENRAD), Aba, Abia State; Gender and Development Action (GADA) Port-Harcourt, Rivers State; Joint National Association of Persons with Disability (JONAPWD) Edo State Chapter; and New Apostolic Centre for Development (NCD), Benin City, Edo State.

