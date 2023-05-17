ANEEJ Hosts Second People’s AGM



..Vow to Sustain the Paris Agreement on Environmental Protection



For the second time since the Paris Declaration on Clean Energy and Sustainable Development, Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice, ANEEJ, a lead environmental NGO in Nigeria, has hosted the second edition of Annual General Meeting of the stakeholders.



Tagged: ‘The People’s AGM’ this year’s meeting is aimed at advancing the Paris Agreement and Clean Energy Transmission towards a Sustainable Environment in Nigeria. It held in Abuja with participants drawn from parts of the country, such as the oil producing communities, civil society organizations, CSOs and the academia.



Speaking during the welcome address, the Executive Director of ANEEJ, Rev. David Ugolor informed the participants that the first AGM had massive “rally against She’ll” campaign which was very successful and remarkable. Further more, he said the resolution of May 2022 has been followed up judiciously as well as sustaining the engagement with investors and oil companies. The stakeholders he said include The Church of England, Exxon Mobil and Occidental Petroleum. Others are She’ll BP and Total Energies and others. This he said are in response to their failures to meet climate change objectives.



Presentations was made by other stakeholders, including Innocent Edemhanria, ANEEJ project manager who gave a brief on the first AGM and resolutions reached.



Discussions followed other presentations on the Ogoni Clean Up and Matters Arising.



Speaking on the topic “Shell and Rigts Issues – ERA’s Case Against She’ll, the Executive Director of Environmental Rights Agenda, ERA, Barrister Chima Williams led the AGM to take a position.

The AGM also took a review on the new oil fields in the northern part of the country and emerging issues. This include Kogi, Gombe and Nasarawa states.



Giving an update on the three states above, Tijani Abdulkareem, Executive Director of Socio Economic Research and Development Centre, SERDEC, Lokoja identified that Kogi State among others has received the first derivation fund of 13% from the Federal Government as due to each host communities.