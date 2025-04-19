And APC Sokoto “Bombs” PDP State Chapter

By Emmanuel Ado

“Sometimes it is entirely appropriate to kill a fly with a sledgehammer!”

Maj. Holdredge

When Isa Sadiq Acida, the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC), decided to kill a fly, in this case the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Sokoto State Chapter, with a sledge hammer, it was deliberate and was targeted at not just the PDP, but at other flies – opposition elements – that might be tempted to thread the dangerous path of the PDP that has made making wild allegations a way of life.

Acida, in his world press conference entitled “Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto: A Worthy Ambassador of the APC”, achieved a three – in- one strategic objective. First, he proudly showcased the achievements of its worthy ambassador, Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto. He also succeeded in putting the opposition on notice that the APC would no longer tolerate unwarranted and unsubstantiated accusations against the administration of Governor Sokoto. And lastly, Acida flaunted the readiness of the APC in Sokoto state for the 2027 general elections.

Going by the swift reaction of the APC to his latest campaign of misinformation, and outright lies against Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, his administration and family, the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sokoto State Chapter, Alhaji Bello Aliyu Goronyo would definitely be full of regrets because he definitely got more than he had bargained for: a strong rebuttal through showcasing the achievements of Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto who, in less than two years, has achieved what the PDP administration under former Governor Aminu Tambuwal couldn’t achieve in eight years.

Since Governor Ahmad Sokoto defeated Saidu Umar, the PDP governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections, the party had declared a full scale war without boundaries on him. And the politically smart governor, seeing through their devilish plot to distract him and for him to end up in their ignoble boat, refused all entreaties by his supporters to return fire for fire. But, with the 2027 elections already in top gear, the APC has rightly decided to counter the PDP strategy of continuous campaign of misinformation with facts.

Thankfully, unlike PDP’s Aminu Tambuwal, the APC ambassador- Governor Sokoto- has numerous projects in every sector to showcase. In the words of Isa Sadiq Acida: “We advise our political opponents to borrow a leaf from us and tell the people how they spent our Commonwealth while they were in office, otherwise they should stop rushing to press to ridicule themselves with unsubstantiated claims that cannot stand a litmus test”.

What are the facts? Contrary to the warped narrative of the opposition PDP, Governor Aliyu Sokoto has transparently managed the resources of Sokoto State, the reason he has been able pay salaries,pensions, complete over 250 impactful projects and counting, and liquidate the loans obtained by Tambuwal in less than two years!

It’s a fact that Governor Sokoto has completed all projects that Aminu Tambuwal inherited or started but later abandoned. They include the housing estates,the Independent Power project,the 40 million per day water project, and several roads,including the Rijiya flyover bridge, the only major project that Tambuwal initiated in his eight wasted years as governor and which in his typical nature he also abandoned.

The national newspapers have a duty to institute an award for the likes of Aminu Tambuwal whose notoriety for abandoned projects is legendary.

In the Housing Sector, the stark difference between Governor Sokoto and his predecessor is crystal clear. While the Aminu Tambuwal sold off all Government houses, proceeds of which he couldn’t account for, Governor Sokoto has built a total of 1136 houses, made up of 500 at Gidan Salanke, 500 at Wajake, Wamakko Local Government Areas, and purchased 136 housing units from the Federal Housing Authority.

It is a fact that the Ahmad Aliyu administration has constructed a network of roads in Sahara Area, at Gawon-Nama area, Ramen-Kura around the Abattoir, at Koko Road area, around Saint Paul Primary School, and the J Allen Area. While another Network of roads is being constructed at New Arkilla, Mabera as well as the Tudunwada Area. Others are the Zamfara, Zungeru and Shinkafi roads near the Government House. On the whole, about 48 roads are currently under construction.

If only the PDP isn’t shameless, it wouldn’t have stirred the hornets nest, because there is so much difference between Governor Sokoto and their own failed governor, Aminu Tambuwal. Aminu Tambuwal was no doubt a colossal failure. And it ought to have known that the difference between Governor Sokoto and the former governor goes beyond Tambuwal seeing the governorship position only as a stepping stone to the presidency, which he attempted unsuccessfully in 2019 and 2023. It is widely believed that Tambuwal had no resources to run the state because of his presidential ambition. In aviation circles, Tambuwal was a considered a “gold customer” due to his penchant for hiring private jets in search for delegates.

So, if the governor or the local government chairmen are allegedly squandering resources, how have they been able to fund the myriads of projects they have so far executed without ever borrowing a penny from the banks?

It’s a fact that long before May 29, 2023, residents of Sokoto metropolis had no access to pipe borne water because the Sokoto State Water Corporation, heavily indebted to Kaduna Power Company, was disconnected and had no electricity to pump water. Mountains of refuse defaced the landscape, oozing out putrefying odour. Salaries were paid well into the next month, which demoralized the public servants. Not even the pensioners that gave their youth to the state were spared the agony of governance failure. It’s a fact that Governor Sokoto resolved all these problems within his first 100 days.

It’s a fact that by 2023, Aminu Tambuwal left a liability of over N14 billion in pensions and questionable bank loans, with many assets of the state at risk of being confiscated by the banks. Again, Governor Sokoto changed the narrative within a few months in office. He has not only drastically reduced all liabilities, especially pensions, and made provisions for new retirees, again, without borrowing from the banks.

The question for the PDP is, how did the government fund the construction of these roads if it had, indeed, squandered the resources of the state? Some of the roads that have been constructed in the 23 local government areas include the Gudun – Tandamare – Rijiya road (6.3 km), Romo – Kaya – Barga road (4.25 km), both in Tambuwal LGA; Dandin Mahe – Mabera road in Shagari LGA (2.9 km), the Ehra – Ruggar Mallam road (6 km) and Ginga Junction – Horo Birni road (3.1 km) both in Shagari LGA; Kilgori – Kwaidaza road (2.2 km) and Magacci Main Road – Ruggar Kiju (3.1 km) and Bingaje – Dono road in Yabo LGA (2.6 km) all in Yabo Local Government; Yar Jakuru – Kafar Sanyi road in Bodinga LGA, Wababe Junction – Fajaldu – Illela – Gusau Main Road in Dange Shuni LGA (3.15 km), Shuni Main Road – Gidan Danga – Makere – Dabagi – Tudun Salaru – Girgiri – Sanda Kuwana – Kulalu – Milgoma road, Wamakko Main Road – Wajeke road (1.3 km),Giniga – Yarkanta – Gidan Kawuri – Yarlabe road in Wamakko local Government; Western Bypass Main Road – Makabarta – Kurfi road (2.3 km) in Kware local Government; Telande – Hamma Ali Town (6.2 km) in Kware local, More Main Road – Jumu’at Mosque – Buddau Town in Kware LGA (2.35 km), Gadar Maruda – Galadanchi – Gidan Gero Town in Kware LGA (3.3 km), Lambar Gwaddodi – Gwaddodi Town in Rabah LGA (1.5 km),Lambar Kundus – Kundus Town in Rabah LGA (1.95 km),Lambar Gidan Buwai – Gidan Buwai Town in Rabah LGA (1.8 km),Tangaza – Ruggar Ruwa Town in Tangaza LGA (1.5 km), Tangaza – Zabarmawar Yahaya Town in Tangaza LGA (3.6 km),Gidan Maidebe – Kabawa town in Binji LGA (2.6 km),Binji – Inname road in Binji LGA (5.9 km)and the Dingyadi Main Road – Rumbuki town in Bod.

A government that’s squandering resources won’t also be constructing the following roads:- The Tangaza- Balle road, the Illela- Gada Road, the Romon Sarki-Romon Liman Road, the Margai-Kebbe segment of Tambuwal-Kebbe Road, the Wurno-Huchi road and the road from Silame Police Station to Silame Bridge, and the Sokoto State segment of the Sokoto -Gummi Road, which is a federal highway.

Another area that Governor Sokoto has written his name in gold is in the security sector. It must be noted that though security is exclusively that of the federal government,this has not stopped the governor from strengthening the security agencies towards tackling the security challenges affecting some local government areas, particularly in the Eastern Senatorial District.

To date, the governor has procured and distributed over 140 patrol vehicles to security agencies to boost their mobility and response capabilities. He has also established the Community Guards Corps, and equipped them with essential operational tools and logistics to complement the efforts of conventional security agencies. The 2,600 Guards Corps members have been equipped with 30 units of Hilux Vehicles 2022 model, with full insurance cover and 800 Motorcycles to ease mobility of the Community Guards Corps personnel.

The state Government also built, equipped and furnished operational offices for the Community Guards Corps in all the 13 local governments seriously affected by insecurity in the State. The Community Guards are fully armed for the execution of their assigned duties. Without doubt, these efforts have yielded significant results, with security personnel recording major successes in tackling all sorts of criminal activities.

The achievements of the governor in education,agriculture and health are too numerous to mention. In education the governor continues to make huge investment. In the last two years he has surpassed the UNESCO recommendations. In the 2025 budget, education got the lion’s share of the N526.88 billion allocation, a clear statement of Governor Sokoto’s commitment beyond intentions because he fully understands the importance of education as the bedrock of development. Schools have been renovated and new classes constructed which has led to a significant increase in enrollment of pupils and drastic reduction in the number of out-of-school children. His scholarship scheme has also enabled students to pursue higher education, both within and outside the country.

Governor Aliyu Sokoto’s agricultural policy thrust is the massive production of food which would improve the living standard of the people and supply raw materials for the agro-allied industries. The governor has provided farmers with fertilizers, improved seedlings, and modern farming equipment. If Governor Ahmad Sokoto succeeds in his agricultural development initiative, not only will Sokoto State farmers earn better income, but they will ultimately save Nigeria huge foreign exchange spent importing food.

The problem with the opposition PDP relics is that they have yet to recover from the political punches clinically delivered by Governor Sokoto, culminating in their total defeat. In their flip-flop and confused effort to stage a comeback in 2027, they have chosen the shameful path of demonizing an administration that is hugely popular. So if the PDP is not accusing the government of concentrating development in Sokoto metropolis, it would be accusing it of squandering resources. The allegations just don’t add up and the APC deserves commendation for refuting the allegations with facts.

Though the PDP allegations are frivolous, they have continued to shoot blank, and beyond generating headlines the PDP hasn’t landed a punch where it matters- with the people- the attacks if left unchallenged, the possibility of their dirt sticking cannot be dismissed, hence the need for the APC to frontally and continuously refute these lies from the pit of hell.