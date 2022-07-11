ANCOPSS lauds Bagudu for N53m Sallah gift to schools 

By Ibrahim Bello

All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) in Kebbi has lauded Gov. Atiku Bagudu for the N53 million Sallah package to all secondary schools in the state.



Alh. Abubakar Sambo, the state President of ANCOPSS, made the commendation on Monday, during an interactive session with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.



He said that the gesture made this year’s Sallah celebration quite memorable for students, teachers and non-teaching staff members.



He said: “It is on record that the governor always makes such provisions on occasions of this nature to better the lives of students.



“This invaluable gesture has motivated both staff and students in their quest to move education sector forward.”



Sambo also thanked the governor for the numerous meaningful developments taking place in the state.



He cited the provision of infrastructure and capacity building of teachers to keep them abreast with modern trend in education.



“The confederation also appreciates the governor’s efforts in sponsoring all its activities and programmes both within and outside the country,” he said.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bagudu on July 6 approved N53 million for the purchase of cows and food items for 75 boarding secondary schools in the state for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration. (NAN)

