Anchor Borrowers’ Programme: 2,074 farmers receive farm inputs in Nasarawa State

No fewer than 2,074 farmers in Nasarawa State have received farm inputs to boost dry season farming activities under the Federal Government Anchor Borrowers’ Programme in the state.

The farm inputs distributed to the farmers was a partnership between Prime Global Synergy and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme.

Mr Dozie Chukwuji, Manager, Prime Global Synergy, said on Friday in Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, that the gesture was geared toward increasing farming activities in the state.

Chukwuji said that about 2,074 farmers from Obi Local Government were given water pumping machine and Knapsack sprayer each to enable them to cultivate four hectares, which would eventually translate to 8,296 hectares during dry season farming.

He urged farmers not to depend only on one season farming but to get involved in all-round farming activities# and also to see farming activities as an enterprise and business that’s worth doing at all time.

“Prime Global Synergy is partnering CBN on the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme to empower farmers by giving them agricultural inputs such as water pump machine and knapsack sprayer to enable increased production of their crops.

“Because we do not want them to depend on one season, we want them to farm all round season.

“With these inputs they can continue with their farming activities even when rain stops like what is happening in other countries of the world,’’ he said.

Chukwuji further said farmers were also taught and sensitised on the importance of good agricultural practices so that they could juxtapose what they had learnt.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Ibrahim Ogiri, commended the organisers of the empowerment programme and promised to use the inputs for what they were meant for to increase their agricultural production. (NAN)