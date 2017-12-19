ANC election: Nigerian community in S/Africa congratulates Ramaphosa

The Nigerian Community in South Africa has congratulated Mr Cyril Ramaphosa on his election as the new President of the African National Congress (ANC).

Ramaphosa scored 2440 votes to defeat Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, former Chairperson of the Africa Union (AU), who had 2261 at the party`s 54th elective convention, at Nasrec, near Johannesburg.

Ramaphosa, 65, is a businessman, activist, lawyer, and trade union leader that has served as the Deputy President of South Africa since 2014.

Mr Adetola Olubajo, the President of Nigerian Union, South Africa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Pretoria on Tuesday that Ramaphosa`s election was a welcome development.

“ We believe that the party has spoken and their votes reflected the views of the delegates.

“ ` We also believe that comrade Ramaphosa will consolidate on the promises he made during his campaign. One of them is to ensure economic prosperity. This will reflect on Africa as a continent,” he said.

Olubajo said that the new President of ANC had the experience to move South Africa forward and take the country away from its economic downturn.

“ Though the two candidates are qualified for the job, but, one candidate has to win. We welcome the decision of the delegates in choosing Ramaphosa as the new party leader,” he said.

According to him, Nigerians in South Africa are optimistic that Ramaphosa will use his experience to unify the country and move it forward.

“ The Nigerian community is happy with the election. We think that our country should emulate the way Ramaphosa was elected.

“There was no executive influence or power of the incumbent. The delegates from the Provinces freely elected him at the convention,” Olubajo said.

Mr Ikechukwu Anyene, former president of the union, said Ramaphosa would use his rich experience to steer the country to greater heights.

“ He (Ramaphosa) is qualified to be the President of South Africa and has all the credentials to do well in office,” he said.

Other officers elected at the convention are, David Mabuza, Deputy President, Ace Magashule, Secretary-General, Jessie Duarte, Deputy Secretary-General, Gwede Mantashe, Chairman, Paul Mashatile, Treasurer.

The ANC was formed on Jan 8, 1912, by John Dube, Pixley Ka Isaka Seme, and Sol Plaatje.

The party`s political position is center-left politics while its ideology is Social Democracy and African Nationalism. (NAN)