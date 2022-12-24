Anarchists have lost the battle; better dawn awaits Nigeria – Buhari

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday assured Nigerians that those who sought to violently disrupt the peace of Nigeria had lost the battle, saying better dawn awaited Nigeria in 2023 and beyond.

The president stated this in his 2022 Christmas message describing the celebration as unique.

“It is my last Christmas message as president. Twenty-two weeks from now, this administration will hand over to another.’’

“It is another opportunity to show the rest of the world that Nigeria is indeed ready to consolidate its democratic credentials as has been noted in international circles.

“Let the peace and joy that pervade this period continue well into the new year up to the elections in February and beyond.

“I want to assure Nigerians that those who seek to violently disrupt the peace of our nation have lost the battle.

“Our country is blessed with a wealth of human and material resources. Let’s celebrate our blessings this season with the trust that a better dawn awaits Nigeria,’’ he said.

While wishing all citizens a Merry Christmas, Buhari enjoined Nigerians to continue to celebrate Christmas as united people, showing genuine love, care, compassion and empathy for one another.

“I heartily rejoice with our Christian brothers and sisters on the occasion of this year’s Christmas.

“Many of us look forward to this festive season as a time to travel, share gifts, spend quality time with family and friends, attend special carols and events, and generally relive the good moments of the year.

“In whatever circumstance we find ourselves, Christmas is a period when we come together to rejoice and set aside our differences.

“We must never lose sight of the symbiotic relationship between Christmas and hope; between Jesus Christ and humility and between Christianity and grace,’’ he said.

According to him, in this season of love, joy and peace, privileged citizens must not fail to remember those who really wish to celebrate, but are constrained in one way or the other by reaching out to them.

“Together we can make this celebration a spectacular one by renewing our pledge and common resolve to work for the unity and prosperity of our dear country,’’ the president stressed.

The president reiterated the determination of his administration to continue to provide political and material support to sub-national governments, the Armed Forces, institutions and individuals working wholeheartedly for the peace, unity, stability and progress of the country.

“The advances we have made so far on the economic front, especially in infrastructure, food security, anti-corruption, security, energy sufficiency, among others, will need to be built upon,’’ he added.

Buhari also urged Nigerians to be circumspect and vote for those that would maintain the momentum created by the ruling government for the greater good of the country.

“This joyous season has coincided with the period of campaigns to usher in a new administration.

“I urge you to be circumspect and vote for those that will maintain the momentum we have created for the greater good of the country,’’ he Buhari said. (NAN)