ANAN inaugurates NPA’s chapter

The Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) has inaugurated its branch at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) .

The Chairman, Mainland Branch of ANAN, Evangelist Akinola Soares, said this in a statement on Monday signed by Mr Olaseni Alakija, General Manager Corporate & Strategic communications in Lagos.

Soares said the chapter was inaugurated to advance the science and values of accountancy in the administration of Nigerian Ports.



He added that the association would organise a series of programmes towards advancing the science of accounting, and asked for the support of the NPA.

He said the ANAN team was received by the Ag. Managing Director, Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko, represented by the General Manager Finance, Mr Sylvanus Ezugwu, along with ANAN members serving at the NPA, during the inauguration.

Soares noted that the visit offered his team an opportunity to interact with the management of NPA as well as engage ANAN members with the view to deepening accounting education and practice in the operations of the Authority.

Responding on behalf of the Management of NPA, Ezugwu thanked the delegation for the visit and commended the association for approving and establishing the NPA Chapter.



He pointed out that as a going concern, the professional inputs of accountants were key to the effective performance of the NPA in the discharge of its mandate.

He promised that management of NPA would support any programme towards enhancing high accounting standards and practices.



The Lagos Mainland Branch Chairman later administered the oath of office on the executives who would manage the affairs of the NPA Chapter of the association.

The NPA Chapter Executive Committee comprises the General Manager (Audit), Mr Mohammed Kolo as Chairman; Mr Adebayo Ajayi as Secretary; Miss Joy Nathan as Treasurer and Mrs Elle Iwereibor as Public Relations Officer. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...