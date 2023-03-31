ANAMMCO to manufacture vehicles that will satisfy consumers

By Ifeoma Aka

The Sales Manager of Anambra Motors Manufacturing Company (ANAMMCO), Mrs Chinelo Igwe, said that the company will continue to manufacture vehicles that will satisfy consumers.

Igwe stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday at the ongoing 34th Enugu International Trade Fair.

The Sales Manager said that ANAMMCO had over the decades manufactured quality vehicles, including its latest Dongfeng heavy duty trucks.

She noted that Dongfeng heavy duty trucks are strong, affordable and has a low fuel consumption capacity, adding that the cost of maintenance is low.

“Our spare parts are readily available and at low price,” she said.

“Some of Dongfeng products here are Dongfeng KR Cargo Chassis and Dongfeng KL Tractor, capable of carrying 10,000 Kg and 70,000 Kg tons of load, respectively.

“We do free services for the first 5,000 kilometres covered by our vehicle after purchase. We encourage our customers to always get in touch with us, especially when they buy any of our heavy duty vehicles.

“Before the truck gets to 5,000 km, we expect a customer to call and tell us when the vehicle gets to 1,000 km, so that we can send our mechanic to check the vehicle.

“Though our main office is here in Enugu, ANAMMCO has opened two branches in Lagos and Abuja and hopefully, we will expand to other parts of the country,” she added.

On human capacity, the Sales Manager said that the company offers free training programmes to its customers and refresher training to enable drivers handle the vehicle.

This, according to her, would enable the drivers to carefully handle the vehicle to avoid early breakdown of the heavy duty vehicle.

While stressing that ANAMMCO had enjoyed high patronage, the Sales Manager commended the Enugu state government for supporting the company and also buying its products. (NAN)